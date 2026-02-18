The Curraghs Wildlife Park will feature on prime time television this evening with the silvery gibbons the star of the show.
Springwatch presenter and wildlife photographer Hannah Stitfall visited the Ballaugh attraction a little while ago to explore the conservation work being carried out which will feature on Wednesday’s The One Show on BBC One at 7pm.
In a social media post the wildlife park said: ‘We're on The One Show on BBC1 tonight!
‘We were privileged to have Hannah Stitfall, a regular Spring watch presenter visit us and film a piece on our silvery gibbons!
‘Tune into the One Show at 7pm and find out what our park here in the Isle of Man is doing for the conservation of this endangered species and the story of our very special gibbon family!
‘The piece was filmed a while ago and the One show have just told us now it will be on tonight!’
