A local advocate and a businessman have appeared in court pleading not guilty to perjury charges.
On Tuesday at Douglas courthouse, 66-year-old lawyer John Wright denied two counts of perjury and one of conspiring to commit perjury.
Businessman Paul Anthony Bell, aged 57, denied the same three allegations, as well as two further ones relating to undischarged bankruptcy.
Mr Bell’s wife, Sarah Louise Bell also appeared, pleading not guilty to the same three charges as Mr Wright.
Prosecuting advocate Tim Green KC told the High Bailiff that it is alleged by the prosecution that an affidavit was submitted regarding a petition to discharge Mr Bell’s bankruptcy, which stated that monies being used to settle £722,000 in tax debts were coming from Mrs Bell.
However, Mr Green said that it is alleged that the monies came from accounts controlled by Mr Bell, who lives at Manor Park in Onchan.
It is also alleged by the prosecution that Mr Bell did not fully disclose all assets and obtained a credit card from HSBC without informing them that he was an undischarged bankrupt.
Mrs Bell, who is 58 and also lives at Manor Park, and Mr Wright, who lives at Willowbrook Gardens, Douglas, are accused of being involved with the alleged sworn statement that monies had come from Mrs Bell to discharge the bankruptcy. The perjury offences are alleged to have been committed in 2009, while the undischarged bankruptcy allegations against Mr Bell are said to relate to a period between July 2000 and November 2009.
Prosecutor Mr Green submitted that the case should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial.
Mr Wright was represented by Louise Cooil, Mr Bell by James Quinn, and Mrs Bell by Peter Russell.
All three advocates said that the committal will be challenged, citing insufficient evidence and the admissibility of some evidence.
A committal challenge hearing will be held on March 16 and 17 at 10am.
Bail was granted for all three parties in the sum of £500.