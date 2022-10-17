Advocate: ‘Those who hold their hands up can come off worse’
Tom Noble and Talat Cemal Kilic both pleaded guilty to affray and were also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs each.
Four other men who were involved in the fight were previously bound over to keep the peace for 12 months.
Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court how police were called to outside the Claremont Hotel on Douglas promenade on January 16 at 1.18am after a report of a large group of men fighting. There was said to have been punches thrown and kicks during the melee.
One man was shirtless and bleeding, while another two were on the ground with one on top of the other. Police broke up the fight and the six males were arrested.
Barry Paul Francis Gaffney, aged 38, of Laxey, Keith Reyes, aged 19, of Gladstone Mews, Ramsey, Oisin Foley-Gaffney, aged 23, of Minorca Hill, Laxey, Morgan Allan Clucas, aged 19, of St Stephen’s Meadow, Sulby, were all bound over to keep the peace during previous court appearance after they had denied affray but agreed to accept a binding order.
Noble, who lives at Devonshire Road in Douglas, claimed that he had been assaulted in 1886 bar, and he and Kilic were then said to have followed the men responsible which then led to the fight starting. They both pleaded guilty to affray.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood, representing Noble, said that he was not sure why the other four people had been given binding orders when all six men had been jointly charged with affray, which meant they should all be held equally responsible.
‘Had Mr Noble not entered a guilty plea early, he might have received a binding order,’ said the advocate.
Kate Alexander appeared for Kilic, who lives at Queen’s Promenade, Douglas, and said: ‘Mr Kilic and his friend have somehow ended up holding the baby.
‘He pleaded guilty as he was told the affray would proceed. We would suggest this case is sending something of a message that those who hold their hands up can come off worse.’
Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks said: ‘Ultimately it’s not for me to account for the decisions of others, but I cannot close my eyes to the fact that the others were dealt with in the way that they were.’
Noble was ordered to pay his fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month while Kilic will pay his within 30 days.