A 34-year-old man who smashed a glass door panel at a pub, and was then caught carrying a knife, has been put on probation for two years.
Ryan Kneen had already pleaded guilty on February 25, to being drunk and disorderly, property damage, and breaching a licensing ban, all at the Albert Hotel in Douglas.
On Tuesday, April 15, he appeared for sentencing, and the court heard that he had committed two more offences just days earlier.
He entered guilty pleas to again breaching a licensing ban, as well as possessing a bladed article, both committed on April 11, at the Black Dog Oven in Peel.
Kneen was already subject to two other probation orders.
Recently, Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood revoked those orders and replaced them with the new two year order.
He is already subject to a licensing ban until June 2026.
We previously reported Kneen was at the Albert Hotel, at Chapel Row, on February 24 at 6pm.
He was refused service by staff, which resulted in him becoming aggressive, and he was described as highly intoxicated and aggressive.
After being ejected, Kneen tried to come back in and threw his body weight against the door, which flew open, causing its glass panel to smash.
The incident was captured on CCTV footage.
On April 11, at 6pm, he was seen by police sitting at a table, at the Black Dog Oven, on East Quay in Peel, with a drink in front of him, and was subsequently arrested due to being in breach of his licensing ban.
Officers found a folding lockable knife in his waistband.
Kneen claimed that he had not known that the Black Dog Oven was licensed premises, and said the drink had not been his.
He said he had been confused because it had ‘Oven’ in the name, and he thought that people brought their own alcohol.
Regarding the knife, he said that he had been using it to remove stickers from his son’s bicycle earlier in the day.
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough said that the defendant had been arrested on Friday, and then been in police custody until Monday, when he was brought before the court.
Ms Myerscough said that a seven week course had been arranged, addressing thinking skills.
The advocate went on to say that Kneen had intensive support, attending appointments two or three times a week with various services, and was currently residing at the probation accommodation, Tromode House.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told the defendant: ‘It’s clear all your offending seems to stem from your use of alcohol, on top of mental health issues.’
Ms Braidwood referred to a probation report, which assessed Kneen as a high risk of reoffending and said that he was trapped in a cycle of negative thinking, alcohol use, and poor mental health.
He was also ordered to pay £250 prosecution costs and £198 for the damaged door, which he will pay at a rate of £15 per week, deducted from benefits.