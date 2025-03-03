A man has admitted being drunk and disorderly after smashing a glass door panel at a pub in the capital.
Thirty-four-year-old Ryan Kneen appeared in court on Tuesday, February 25, also pleading guilty to criminal damage and breaching a licensing ban following an incident at the Albert Hotel in Douglas.
He is set to be sentenced on April 8, after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that Kneen was at the Douglas pub, at Chapel Row, on February 24 at 6pm.
A scuffle was then said to have started with other customers helping to remove Kneen from the bar.
He was described as highly intoxicated and aggressive.
After being ejected from the pub, Kneen tried to come back inside the premises and threw his body weight against the door, which flew open, causing its glass panel to smash.
The incident was captured on the pub’s close circuit television (CCTV) cameras.
Officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary then arrived at the scene and Kneen was said to be shouting and swearing, saying: ‘You’re a f****** liar.’
Ms Dodge said that the defendant is currently subject to a licensing ban which is in force until June 2026.
Kneen, whose address was given as Tromode House, the probation accommodation, was represented in court by duty advocate Darren Taubitz.
Mr Taubitz asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing, with input from mental health services and the drug and alcohol team.
Bail has been granted in the sum of £500, with conditions for Kneen to reside at Tromode House, and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.