Assaulted two of his neighbours after row

A 25-year-old Douglas man has admitted assaulting two of his neighbours.

Anthony Robert Collis tried to force his way into their flat during a row.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault and will be sentenced on April 21 after a probation report has been completed.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court how police were called to Empire Terrace where Collis lives on March 28 at 6.30pm.

A male who lives downstairs from Collis, and is the building manager, said he was outside having a cigarette when saliva landed nearby from an upstairs window.

He was aware that Collis had people at the property so went to his flat to ask the guests to leave.

Collis was said to be drunk and argued with the man, grabbing his arm.

The man went back down to his own flat but Collis followed him and began kicking his door.

As the male opened his door, Collis kicked it causing it to cut the man’s fingers.

The man’s partner then tried to block the door but Collis continued kicking it and it hit her arm, causing bruising.

Police arrived and Collis was arrested.

During an interview he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.

Defence advocate David Clegg asked for a probation report to be prepared, if magistrates were not willing to deal with the offences by way of a financial penalty on the day.

Mr Clegg said that Collis was still allowed to live in the building, having apologised to the complainants.