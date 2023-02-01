A serving soldier who was absent without leave has been remanded in custody.
He admitted being AWOL and has been remanded to the Isle of Man prison awaiting military police to come from the UK to collect him.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police officers went to the Ramsey Park Hotel in Park Road on January 30.
They went to room 606 and Brayford answered the door.
The 29-year-old, whose address was given as Whitridge Grove, Bentilee, Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested for being absent without leave from the British Army and taken to police headquarters.
Mr Swain said that Brayford had been AWOL since January 2 and was in the 25 Training Regiment Royal Logistics Corps, based at Normandy Barracks in Leconfield.
The prosecutor asked for the defendant to be remanded in custody until he could be collected, saying that it would not be appropriate for him to go back to the hotel.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that his client had no bail address on the island therefore a remand was the only option.