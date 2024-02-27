A 44-year-old man who threatened to kill a woman’s horse has admitted harassment.
Jason Leo Brown accused the woman of drug-dealing and claimed he had been in a 10-year relationship with her, but later admitted that these were lies.
Brown also pleaded guilty to threatening to destroy property and will be sentenced on April 4 after a probation report has been prepared.
Magistrates refused a bail application and he has been remanded in custody at the prison.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that between February 10 and 12, Brown made numerous 999 calls making allegations against the woman.
He called her corrupt and threatened to kill her horse.
Brown claimed that the woman was dealing drugs and he was going to ‘expose’ her.
He made six 999 calls on February 12 and during one, said: ‘Just tell her her horse might eat foxglove in the next year.’
Foxglove is poisonous to horses.
Brown continued to make allegations that she was corrupt and said that he was going to feed her horse foxglove.
He was arrested for harassment and said: ‘You can’t protect her forever.
‘Tell me what she sounds like when she cries.
‘I can’t wait to see her crying when I kill her horse.’
During an interview at police headquarters, Brown claimed he had been in a relationship with the woman between 2013 and 2023, repeated his corruption claims, and again said he would kill her horse.
The woman said that she had never been in a relationship with Brown.
Ms Alexander asked the court to consider a restraining order when sentencing takes place.
Defence advocate James Peterson asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that he had been in custody since February 12.
Mr Peterson said that there was no rational explanation for what Brown had done, and that he now accepted that he had no previous connection to the woman, except for seeing her at the horse yard.
The advocate went on to say that Brown was an alcoholic who had previously been drinking 10 to 14 lagers a day, as well as wine on top of that.
Mr Peterson said that the defendant had been improving and had got his alcohol intake down to one to three lagers a day, but then had fallen off the wagon.
The advocate said that Brown, who lives at Empress Drive in Douglas, would not object to a restraining order as he had no reason to contact the woman.
He is currently subject to a 12-month probation order, imposed in August 2023.
That sentence came after he told a nurse at Accident and Emergency that she looked like child killer Lucy Letby, and then sang chants about Dale Cregan, who murdered two police officers in the UK.
Mr Peterson made an application for bail, which was not opposed by the prosecution.
However, magistrates said that they were concerned that Brown had committed more similar offences while he was on probation, and refused to grant him bail.