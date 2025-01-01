A drink-driver who crashed while more than triple the legal limit has been handed a suspended sentence and a five year ban.
Sixty-year-old Stewart Scott failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 113, above the limit of 35.
Magistrates sentenced him to six months custody, suspended for 18 months, and also put him under a supervision order for 18 months.
He must also take an extended test at the end of the ban and complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.
We previously reported that Scott was driving near Tesco on Lake Road, in a BMW 118 on October 18 at 3.40pm.
As he negotiated the roundabout, he hit the rear of another vehicle.
Scott then drove into the car park and left without speaking to the other driver.
Police officers went to his home at 4.32pm and he was subsequently arrested.
The court heard that he has a previous conviction for being in charge of a vehicle while over the prescribed limit in 2015.
Defence advocate James Peterson said that his client had a long history of problems with alcohol and his offending was a direct result of that.
The advocate said that Scott used alcohol as a coping mechanism, but realised it was causing him more harm in the long run, and had been seeking help from the Drug and Alcohol Team.
Mr Peterson submitted references on behalf of the defendant, which he said spoke highly of him.
He asked for credit to be given for Scott’s guilty plea, and said that he wanted to turn his life around.
Mr Peterson said that his client had his own business, but was signed off currently, and that a suspended sentence would serve as punishment, as well as helping to address his client's underlying issues.
Magistrates also ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution costs, by the end of the week.