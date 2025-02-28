A drink-driver who crashed into a parked vehicle and left the scene has been banned from the roads for two years and fined £1,000.
She appeared before magistrates recently, pleading guilty to drink-driving, while a second charge, of failing to stop after an accident, was withdrawn by the prosecution.
Magistrates also ordered the 29-year-old to take an extended driving test at the end of her ban.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Morgan had been at 1886 Bar and Grill on August 29 and had left via a taxi.
She had returned home, but at 2.25am on August 30, police were called to a collision at Westbourne Drive.
The driver was said to have caused extensive damage to a parked car, and had left the scene.
Debris was left behind from Morgan’s Suzuki Swift.
She was located at her home, at Ballabrooie Grove, within an hour, and was described as slurring her words and smelling of alcohol.
At police headquarters, Morgan took a breathalyser test which produced a reading of 66, above the legal limit of 35.
When interviewed, she admitted she had been driving after drinking, and had left after the accident.
She said she had also drunk when arriving home after the crash.
Defence advocate David Clegg said that, although his client had left the scene, she had told a friend she was going to go to the police in the morning and report the accident.
Mr Clegg said that, as she had been arrested within an hour, it would have been a struggle to say that she should have reported the accident in that time period.
The advocate said that Morgan had drunk after arriving home because she had been shaken up by the accident.
Mr Clegg went on to ask for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that she was in the process of selling her car.
He added that Morgan had driven after initially going home in a taxi, as she said she had felt fit to drive, but had then been turning around to go home, as she had realised that she was not.
Magistrates also ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution costs, plus £150 in relation to an expert’s report.
She agreed to pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month.