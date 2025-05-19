A drink driver who was nearly three times the legal limit has been banned for three years and fined £1,800.
The 37-year-old entered a guilty plea to the offence and was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban, as well as to complete a drink driving rehabilitation course.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that police had received a tip off about a possible drink driver, on April 2, at around 5pm.
Harrison had been seen getting into his car after drinking.
Police located him driving a Ford Transit Connect van at St Mark’s Road in Ballasalla.
He was subsequently pulled over at Crossag Road and described by officers as slurring his words and having glazed eyes.
Harrison, who lives at Bay View Road in Port St Mary, failed a roadside breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested.
He was taken to police headquarters, where a further breathalyser test produced a reading of 100, nearly three times the legal limit of 35.
The court heard that Harrison had no convictions since 2011.
The landscape gardener was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover, who said that it was accepted that the level of reading had been high, but that there had been no other aggravating factors.
Mr Glover asked for credit to be given for the defendant’s guilty plea, and said there had been no criticism of Harrison’s standard of driving.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood said she had taken into account the defendant’s lack of previous convictions, and that there had been no issues with his driving.
Harrison was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month.