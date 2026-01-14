Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Lizzy and the Bifters at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Texas Tornados with Dickie Kelly at the Queen’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Just Blame Pete at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Devil’s Henchman, Swarf Damage and MODER at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 7pm to 11pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Texas Tornados with Dickie Kelly at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 8pm.
- Alex Harris at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Looky’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Paul Tonks Trio at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9.30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Dave Holland at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
Are you an artist, author, or musician? Got an event to promote? Email details and a photo to [email protected] for a chance to feature in Island Life.