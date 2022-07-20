Bank worker threatened pub licensee

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A bank worker from Onchan who threatened a pub licensee has been fined £1,000.

Paul Edward Mark Ewart was also handed a three-month licensing ban by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes after he pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.

Prosecuting advocate James Robinson told the court that police received a 999 call from the designated official at the Manx Arms in Onchan on July 7 at 6.35pm.

She said that Ewart, who is 40, was refusing to leave the pub.

Police arrived and found him in the smoking area.

The licensee said that Ewart had been arguing with other customers and staff so he had been asked to leave the pub.

He had then responded by swearing and threatening her.

The woman said she had known Ewart for about nine months and that he was known for being drunk.

She said she had initially been upstairs in the pub when one of her staff members had called her down, saying that Ewart was being a ‘nightmare’.

The licensee said that she reminded Ewart about a previous conversation they had had, and gave him five minutes to leave the premises.

When Ewart was told the police would be called he swore and threatened her.

During a police interview later, Ewart denied making the threats and claimed it had been ‘banter’ and words said in jest.

However, he said that he wanted to apologise to everyone involved.

Ewart was fined £800 in January for provoking behaviour after a row with a taxi driver.

A probation report said that he had been going through a difficult time in December and January after a break up, and had been using alcohol to cope.

The report said that he worked at a bank and had an excellent work record.

Ewart, who lives at Bemahague Avenue, was said to have self-referred to Motiv8.

Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea and said that Ewart had since apologised to the licensee at the pub.

Ms Dodge asked for her client to be spared a ban on entering licensed premises, saying that he sometimes had to entertain clients there as part of his job.

High Bailiff Mrs Hughes told Ewart: ‘You are treading a very thin line. Another offence involving licensed premises, and in particular licence holders, is likely to see you sent to custody.’

The licensing ban prohibits Ewart from entering licensed premises, and buying or being sold alcohol.