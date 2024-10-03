A Pulrose teenager, who drove while he was disqualified, has been put on probation for a year and handed a further one-year ban.
Daniel Shane Philip Friel, of Heather Crescent, admitted the offence, as well as having no insurance.
Checks confirmed that he was still serving a two year ban, imposed after he crashed his car into a fence while over the legal limit for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.
Police saw Friel drive onto Peel Road, then turn into a retail park, where he got out of the car and ran off.
A search of the area was unsuccessful, but on April 19, the teenager voluntarily attended police headquarters.
During an interview, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin handed in a letter of apology as well as a reference for her client.
Ms Shimmin asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, which suggested a period of supervision as the most appropriate sentence.
The advocate said that it had been a short distance driven, and there had been no accident.
Ms Shimmin asked for credit to be given for the guilty pleas and said that it had been an impulsive decision to drive.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood also ordered Friel to pay £50 prosecution costs within seven days, and to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.