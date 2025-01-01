Daniel Smith was sentenced to 200 hours in November 2023, after admitting driving while disqualified and without insurance.
The 50-year-old appeared in court in December where it was said that he had completed 60 hours’ work, but had been unable to do more due to medical reasons, and community service no longer being available on a Sunday.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood revoked the community service order and replaced it with fines of £750 for driving while disqualified and £550 for driving without insurance.
Smith, who lives at Coronation Terrace, was initially banned from driving for five years in 2012, with an order to take an extended test at the end of the ban.
On July 11, 2023, he was seen driving a Citroen Dispatch on Central Promenade in Douglas, despite still not having retaken his test.
He was sentenced to 160 hours’ community service for driving while disqualified and 40 hours for the insurance offence.
Smith was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood, who asked the court to convert the remaining hours into a financial penalty.
Mr Wood said that his client had shown willingness, by completing 60 hours, and that the inability to complete the order was not a result of his failings.
The defendant will pay the fines at a rate of £20 per week.