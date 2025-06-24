A new beauty salon could be set to open in Douglas under new proposals.
Apres Investments Ltd has submitted plans to turn a one-bedroom flat on Prospect Terrace into the salon.
If permission is granted the flat will be converted into a new premises for Ilana Ingham who is a fully qualified nail technician.
In the planning statement, the applicant says: ‘She (Ms Ingham) is rebranding from her successful chair-rented business @nailsxilana to a full-service beauty brand: The Beauty Lounge.
‘She is completing her waxing training in June which will include intimate waxing and plans to expand into brows.
‘The existing one-bedroom flat will be converted into a functional beauty salon, with the bedroom becoming a private waxing and intimate waxing room, and the lounge becoming a welcoming space for a nail bar, luxury pedicures, and a client waiting area.
‘The unit has its own private entrance off Prospect Terrace, there is also a shower and toilet making it ideal for personal beauty treatments.’
There are other proposals for change of use within the building with each planned change set to complement each other.
The applicant says: ‘A spa wellness business has just signed the lease on the ground floor and the upstairs three-bedroom apartment will be changed from rental to an holiday accommodation (subject to planning).
‘The synergy between all three floors will create a premium wellness destination.’
The services which will be offered at the proposed salon include gel nails, acrylic extensions, nail art and safe removals. Waxing for body, face and intimate areas will also be available, alongside brow waxing and shaping. In the future, the salon could also provide aftercare, such as cuticle oils, brow balms and post-wax care kits.
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.