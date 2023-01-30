Martin John Lewis Cairney, aged 45, of Cronk y Berry View, Douglas, has denied common assault and resisting arrest.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on November 19 at Jaks bar and involve an alleged assault on a bouncer.
He was represented in court by advocate Jim Travers.
However, prosecuting advocate Barry Swain said that by the time enquiries had been made, Jaks had deleted their CCTV footage, but the body worn footage had now been provided.
The case was adjourned until February 21 for discussions between the prosecution and defence advocates.
Bail continues.