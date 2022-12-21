A 22-year-old man who ran from police during a drug search has been fined £1,200.
Kyle Steven Caley admitted possessing cocaine and obstructing a drug search and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Things got hairy for the self-employed barber on December 4 at 12.55am when he was stopped by officers in Strand Street due to a reported smell of cannabis.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that as police were putting handcuffs on Caley, he moved away and ran off towards Loch Promenade.
He was quickly apprehended, arrested and taken to police headquarters.
A search found a small snap bag of white powder in a hole in his coat pocket.
Mr Kane said that police had not provided any details of the weight or value of the cocaine.
The prosecutor said that Caley, who lives at Ridgeway Road in Onchan, had already previously been subject to the drug arrest referral scheme in 2019.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas and said that the drug was a small amount, for personal use.
The advocate said that, during the obstruction matter, no violence had been used.
Mr Glover referred to Caley’s police statement in which he said he had ran away only because he was scared.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes fined Caley £600 for each offence and ordered him to pay at a rate of £150 per month.