Subscribe newsletter
A 23-year-old man has been fined £500 for being drunk and disorderly at Castletown Carnival.
Aaron John Lilley admitted the offence and was also banned from entering licensed premises and buying or being sold alcohol for six months.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Lilley was at the carnival at 6.30pm on August 6.
He was at the front of a stage and said to be spilling his drink and swaying, with a large number of people, including children, present.
People were moving away from him and he was described as slurring his words and having glazed eyes when police officers spoke to him.
They advised him not to drink any more and to leave the area.
However, 10 minutes later officers had to talk to him again after he was seen trying to gain entry to the George pub.
The designated official had refused him entry and asked him to leave the area but he was refusing and swearing which resulted in him being arrested.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said that his client had recently finished a licensing ban and had been helped by his brother to stay away from alcohol.
‘There had been a period of abstinence, but unfortunately Mr Lilley went out on his own without any support,’ said the advocate.
‘He consumed alcohol and his behaviour was such that police had to take him away from the carnival.
‘He apologises for the inconvenience and upset he caused to anyone attending the carnival.’
Mr Taylor said that Lilley, who had a Port St Mary address, was hoping to go on a detox programme.
Magistrates ordered him to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £20 per fortnight deducted from benefits.