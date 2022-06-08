Being found drunk in a public place costs offender a fine

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A 52-year-old man has been fined £100 for being found drunk in a public place.

Ralph John Walker admitted the offence and was also given a 12 month licensing ban by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes.

Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court how police were called to Castle Street in Douglas on June 5 at 2.15pm after a report of a man banging on shop windows.

Officers found Walker, who lives at Derby Road in Douglas, sat cross-legged in Market Street.

After being taken to police headquarters and sobering up he told police: ‘I don’t even remember. I think I had a whole bottle of vodka.’

A probation report said that Walker had a long history of alcohol issues and that his probation officer was hoping that his GP would prescribe him medication which would assist him in stopping drinking.

The report said that a referral was being made to the vulnerable adults team.

Walker is already subject to two probation orders and a conditional discharge, and has outstanding fines of £1,400.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes told Walker: ‘The condition you were in at 2.15pm tells me, and should tell you, that you need some help. You need help to address your problem, but you need to help yourself as well.’