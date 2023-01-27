Kelly Hearns admitted eight counts of making a false representation to obtain a benefit.
The offences were committed between February 2020 and October 2022.
She will be sentenced in summary court on March 23.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the eight charges were specimen charges and submitted that the case was suitable for summary court.
Hearns, who lives at Westbourne Drive, was said to have failed to declare the existence of a bank account and money she was receiving in maintenance relating to a child, which had resulted in her being paid £5,256.28 in benefits she was not entitled to.
Defence advocate Jim Travers agreed that the case should remain in summary court for sentencing and asked for seven days to submit a basis of plea.
Mr Travers also asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Magistrates accepted summary court jurisdiction and ordered that the report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail continues with a condition to co-operate with probation for the preparation of the report.