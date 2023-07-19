A 56-year-old benefit fraudster has admitted claiming more than £31,000 to which he wasn’t entitled.
William Michael Corrin failed to declare he was working while claiming incapacity benefit and income support.
He pleaded guilty to 10 counts of benefit fraud and will be sentenced on September 5.
The offences were committed between May 2017 and March 2022.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Corrin, who lives at Derby Road in Douglas, was claiming incapacity benefit, due to ill health, and income support benefit at various times during the period, but his claims had not been fraudulent from the outset.
However, Corrin had failed to inform the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) when his circumstances had changed and he had started working again.
This resulted in him being overpaid £31,174.
Mr Swain submitted that the case was suitable for sentencing in the summary court.
The court heard that Corrin’s only conviction for dishonesty was at Scarborough magistrates’ court in 2002, for handling stolen goods.
Defence advocate David Reynolds asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and agreed that Corrin should be sentenced in the lower court.
A probation report will be prepared before sentencing.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes accepted summary court jurisdiction and ordered that the report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
The case will be due for mention on August 29 but the defendant will not be required to attend.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report, and not to leave the island without court consent.