A benefits fraudster who was overpaid around £14,000 has been sentenced.
Matthew Johnston pleaded guilty to 10 counts of benefit fraud and will be sentenced on March 23 in summary court.
The court heard that the 48-year-old, who lives at King Street, Douglas, was claiming incapacity benefit from October 2020.
However, the Department of Health and Social Security became aware that he was also receiving an income from work he was doing.
Johnston also received Manx Earnings Replacement Allowance over a five-month period while he was working which he was not entitled to.
Bank statements were obtained which showed payments being received in relation to work for three companies.
This had resulted in Johnston being overpaid an amount in the region of £14,000 in benefits.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing, with input from mental health services.
Mr Taylor said his client had already started paying back the overpayment to the Treasury, and that there was strong mitigation available which he hoped would persuade the court that custody would not be the most appropriate sentence.
Magistrates accepted summary court jurisdiction for sentencing.
Bail continues in the sum of £500.