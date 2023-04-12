A benefits fraudster has been sentenced to community service and probation for taking £28,923 to which she wasn’t entitled.
Victoria Jane Ross failed to declare that she had a partner living with her.
The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of the offence, committed over a 19-month period.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered Ross to do 120 hours unpaid work and put her on probation for two years.
We previously reported that Ross had been claiming income support benefit since 2018, with her claim initially being legitimate.
However, between March 2021 and October 2022 she failed to inform the benefits office that she had a partner living with her and she was receiving income from him.
This had resulted in her being £28,923.14, to which she was not entitled.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode entered a basis of plea on behalf of his client, in which Ross reiterated that her original claim had been legitimate.
Ross, who lives at Ballure, Maughold, said that her partner had initially only been staying one or two nights a week but admitted that this had increased.
She said that the money she had not declared had been for her four children.
Mr Kermode said that Ross had felt ‘somewhat torn’ as she didn’t want to ask the man to leave because he had nowhere else to go.
The advocate said that, at times she had packed his things and even locked him out, but then the children had let him back in.
‘On the other hand she was concerned about losing her benefits,’ said Mr Kermode.
‘He is the father of three of her children so there was emotional pressure.
‘He has finally moved out though, to a neighbouring property.’
The advocate went on to ask for credit to be given for Ross’s guilty plea and the fact that she had no previous similar convictions, and also asked the court to consider the article eight human rights of her children.
He also handed in letters of reference for his client and a letter of apology from Ross herself.
In 2019, Ross was sentenced to community service for dangerous driving, threatening behaviour, and possessing an offensive weapon, namely a rolling pin, and in 2021, she was again sentenced to community service, for two counts of common assault after getting into a fight with a neighbour over a treehouse.
A probation report assessed Ross as a medium risk of reoffending.
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes told Ross: ‘The most obvious option would have been to tell the department of the change in your living circumstances.
‘Instead you buried your head in the sand and accepted £28,000.’
Ross was also ordered to pay £100 prosecution costs by July 11.