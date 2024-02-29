A teenage learner driver has been fined £1,000 for driving under the influence of cocaine.
Max McVicar was also fined a further £1,000 for driving without insurance, a valid licence, or tax, and given a two year driving ban.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that McVicar was driving a Seat Ibiza on the Mountain Road on October 7, at 2pm.
The car had come to a halt, and was at an angle in the road at Hailwood Rise, with the defendant claiming it had broken down. Conditions were foggy and another vehicle then collided with the stationary Seat Ibiza. McVicar got out of his car and asked the woman who had hit him if she could give him a lift to Tholt Y Will, but she refused.
Police arrived and reported that McVicar had dilated pupils, so a drug wipe test was undertaken. This proved positive for cocaine and the teenager was subsequently arrested.
This later produced readings of 14 for cocaine, which has a legal limit of 10, and 240 for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine which has a legal limit of 50.
The car’s vehicle tax had expired in August 2023 and McVicar only held a provisional licence, and no insurance.
During an interview, McVicar, who lives at Narradale Road in Sulby, answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate Jane Gray said that the Seat Ibiza had been at an angle in the road because McVicar had been trying to push it off the road. Ms Gray said that visibility had been described as only around five to 10 metres, which was why the accident had occurred.
The advocate said that McVicar was 16 at the time, so a juvenile, but due to the wait for the blood test results he had since turned 17, and the case had therefore ended up in the adult court.
Ms Gray asked for credit to be given for the guilty pleas and her client’s co-operation at the scene and in giving samples. The court heard that the teenager has no previous convictions.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood fined McVicar £1,000 for driving under the influence of cocaine, £650 for driving without insurance, £200 for having no valid licence, and £150 for having no vehicle tax. No separate penalty was made for driving under the influence of benzoylecgonine. He must also pay £125 prosecution costs and take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.