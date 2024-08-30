A local biker who was riding at 90mph in a 50mph zone has been spared a ban.
The 55-year-old initially sent a postal admission to court, but was ordered to appear, due to there being a chance of him being disqualified, which can only done when a defendant is present.
However, magistrates on Thursday, August 29, endorsed his licence with eight penalty points, sparing him a ban.
He was also fined £350 and ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
We previously reported that a police officer was on an unmarked motorcycle, riding between Kirk Michael and Bishopscourt, on June 4, just before 3pm.
He saw Rickwood riding a BMW R1200 in excess of the 50mph speed limit, so he followed him.
They exited Ballaugh and the officer reported that he recorded the defendant’s speed as reaching 90mph at one point.
He contacted other officers who stopped Rickwood in Sulby.
The defendant, who lives at Main Road, Kirk Michael, told police: ‘I didn’t realise I was that fast. I have no excuse.’
Defence advocate Peter Taylor asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and admissions made to the police.
The advocate said that Rickwood had no previous convictions and had held a licence for some time.
Mr Taylor said that the defendant said that the area was normally a derestricted zone, but during the TT period had been changed to a 50mph limit, which Rickwood said he had forgotten about.
The advocate asked magistrates to spare his client a ban, saying this would impact his family as he took his children to school and to events.
Magistrates ordered the defendant to pay the fine and costs within 28 days.