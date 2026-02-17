Isle of Man Constabulary is appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Ramsey.
The incident, involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian, happened in Parliament Street on Monday, February 16. The pedestrian received medical treatment following the collision, the police later confirmed.
In a statement issued online at around 11.34am on Monday, police said Parliament Street was closed between Christian Street and East Street due to the incident.
A small section of pavement was also shut, although most businesses remained accessible. Officers later confirmed the road had reopened and thanked the public for their patience and understanding.
The Roads Policing Unit is investigating and is keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or spoke to those involved. Anyone with information should call Police Headquarters on 631212, quoting reference 97/1835/26.