A biker who was more than double the drink-driving limit has been fined £1,400 and banned from the roads for two years.
Fifty-seven-year-old Simon Robert Alder was reported to police after leaving Noble’s Hospital on a Yamaha XP 500 moped, on April 16 at 1.50pm.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that police received information from an anonymous source that Alder was suspected of drink-driving.
Officers saw him riding on Cushag Road in Douglas and followed him to his home, at Close Quirk.
He was described as smelling of alcohol, and when taking a roadside breathalyser test, said: ‘I’m going to fail this.’
That produced a reading of 94, and Alder was arrested and taken to police headquarters.
A further test there produced the official reading of 73, more than twice the legal limit of 35.
The court heard that the defendant’s last conviction was more than 40 years ago.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea.
She said that Alder said he'd been under a lot of stress at the time and was using alcohol as a crutch.
He said that he had since self-referred to Motiv8 and was also seeking assistance to deal with stress better.
‘He understands he’s going to be disqualified and severely regrets his decision on that day,’ said Ms Shimmin.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told Alder: ‘You were significantly over the limit, more than double, and you were riding in the middle of the day, when lots of other road users were around.'
Alder was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs, to take an extended test at the end of his ban, and to complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.
He will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.