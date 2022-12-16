A teenager who crashed his car after the brakes failed has been fined £300 for having a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
Adam Fraser Wheeler admitted the offence after his vehicle ended up on its roof on the Mountain Road.
Magistrates also endorsed the 17-year-old apprentice plumber’s licence with three penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that emergency services were called to the Mountain Road on September 29 at 9pm.
A Mini GT hatchback had rolled onto its roof around 150 metres from the Creg ny Baa on the Douglas side.
Wheeler, who was the driver, said that he didn’t know why he had crashed, but he may have clipped a hedge.
The vehicle was taken to the test centre and examined.
It was found to have numerous defects, including faults with the brake pads, the exhaust, and two of the tyres.
During an interview, Wheeler told police he had been approaching the Creg ny Baa when he heard a loud noise coming from the brakes and that they felt ‘squishy’ so he had tried to use the handbrake.
This had caused him to slide and hit a bank.
There were no injuries to him or his passenger.
Prosecutor Mr Kane withdrew a charge of careless driving and said that it was accepted that the accident was caused by the vehicle’s brakes rather than the standard of driving.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode handed in two letters of reference for his client as well as a service history of the car.
Mr Kermode said that the faults were something of a mystery because the brake discs and pads had been replaced two months prior to the accident and that new tyres had been fitted in June.
The advocate said that the car had been serviced in April so Wheeler had every good reason not to be aware of any defects.
Magistrates also ordered Wheeler to pay £50 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, within seven days.