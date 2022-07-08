Burglar stole a watch from football club

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A 32-year-old man has been fined £600 after stealing a watch during a burglary at Colby Football Club.

Daniel Sydney Andrews admitted the offence of burglary and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Andrews, who lives at Station Park in Colby, was seen on CCTV footage entering the Colby AFC clubhouse on May 30 at 5.34am.

He was seen going into the changing rooms and the toilets.

Andrews was then seen again entering the clubhouse at 7.49am.

This time he was seen on camera as he entered the kit room and looked through items.

He picked up a digital watch which was in a lost property box and put it in his pocket.

Andrews was said to be using his sleeve to touch door handles in an apparent effort to avoid leaving fingerprints.

However, he was seen by the site manager who challenged him.

Andrews told him ‘I came to get some water’ and said that he was staying at the campsite, under a booking in his mother’s name.

However, no booking was found and Andrews made off.

He was later identified from the CCTV footage and subsequently arrested.

A search of his home by police found the watch and a jacket which he had been wearing during the burglary.

Defence advocate John Wright said that the prosecution facts were accepted and asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.

Mr Wright said that Andrews had not been in any trouble for the last two years and this offence had been opportunistic, as he lived nearby.

Andrews said that, at the time of the offence, he had stopped taking medication which meant that he was confused and agitated.

He was said to be currently seeing the drug and alcohol team.

Deputy High Bailiff Mr Brooks told Andrews: ‘You have a terrible record but have kept yourself out of trouble for two and a half years, which does seem to be something of an achievement.’