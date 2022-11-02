Businessman accused of fraud relating to attempt to buy an airline
A man appeared in court this morning charged with three counts of fraud, relating to his attempt to buy an airline.
Jason Gerard Scales, aged 28, of Douglas Road, Ballasalla, appeared before Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks.
The first offence Mr Scales is charged with is that between April 7, 2021, and June 5, 2021, he made and intended to make false representation, namely that the Isle of Man Government was underwriting a loan to Ettyl to buy Stobart Air, contrary to the Fraud Act.
The second charge is that, on or about May 7, 2021, Mr Scales provided a letter, purportedly signed by the chief executive of the Department of Enterprise, intending for it to be used to commit, or assist in the commission of fraud.
The third and final charge is that he also provided a letter, namely a guarantee and indemnity document, purportedly signed by former chief secretary Will Greenhow, with the intention to commit, or assist in the commission of, fraud.
Mr Scales, who was represented by Jim Travers, entered no pleas to the charges and was bailed until Tuesday, November 15.
The conditions of his bail are that he live at his home address, that he does not leave the island without the court’s permission, that he surrender his passport and does not seek a replacement.
Bail was set at £2,500.