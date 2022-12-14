A 33-year-old man who grew cannabis at his home has been sentenced to community service and probation.
Carl Francis Kelch admitted cultivating six plants at a house in Anagh Coar.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered him to do 100 hours unpaid work and put him on probation for two years.
We previously reported that police were at an address at Farvane Close in Anagh Coar, where Kelch was staying at the time, on March 31 on an unrelated matter.
A search of the property found five plants in a locked room which were estimated to have a yield of between £2,800 and £8,400.
Another plant was found in a wardrobe, which was estimated to have a yield of between £560 and £1,680.
When interviewed, Kelch, whose latest address was given as Clarence Terrace, Douglas, admitted the plants were his and said the drug was for personal use.
Five of the plants were said to be seedlings, not fully grown.
In March 2021, Kelch was fined £800 for importing cannabis to the island in the post.
He was also said to have previous convictions in 2014 and 2016.
A probation report assessed Kelch as a high risk of reoffending, due to his previous convictions.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea to the cultivating cannabis charge.
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes also ordered Kelch to pay £50 prosecution costs by January 6.