A cannabis cultivator has been sentenced to 180 hours community service.
Michael John Kewley admitted growing eight plants and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
We previously reported that police went to the 41-year-old’s home at Farvane Close, Anagh Coar, Douglas, on an unrelated matter on May 23.
However, while they were there, they reported a smell of cannabis in the property.
Kewley told police: ‘I’m trying to grow a bit of cannabis.’
Eight plants were found which were said to have a projected yield of between £5,040 and £15,120 if matured.
Defence advocate David Clegg said that his client had an unenviable record but nothing of a similar nature previously.
Mr Clegg said that Kewley had previously had a poor relationship with alcohol resulting in him being on a short fuse, but found cannabis to be very calming.
Kewley claimed that he was unaware that what he was doing was illegal but admitted he had been stupid and naive.
Mr Clegg said that police had already raided the property previously and found someone else growing cannabis.
The advocate added that, despite the plants having a potentially high yield, Kewley had no experience of growing them and they were all in an immature state.
‘He is effectively someone who decided to “have a go”,’ said the advocate.
A probation report assessed Kewley as a medium risk of re-offending and a low risk of harm to others.
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes Jayne Hughes said that she was sentencing Kewley on the basis that he had been growing the cannabis for his own use only, and that the plants were a long way off maturity.
The court heard that Kewley currently has £600 in fines outstanding.
He will pay the prosecution costs at a rate of £100 per month at the end of his previous fine.