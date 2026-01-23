A teenager accused of wounding with intent to commit murder has refused to appear in court.
Taylor Jake Murphy is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knife, robbery of a Volvo motor vehicle, robbery of a Kawasaki Mule 4x4, taking a Mitsubishi vehicle without consent, burglary, and theft.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on October 5 and 6 at Maughold and Port Cornaa.
The 19-year-old, who lives at High View Road, Douglas, was due to appear in court on January 20, via the prison video link, but refused to attend.
His advocate Deborah Myerscough said that a psychiatric report is still in the process of being obtained.
The case was adjourned until February 24.