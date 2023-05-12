Megan Louise Fielden was caught with £3,590 worth of the class B drug at her home.
The 25-year-old will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on June 30.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police went to Fielden’s address at Newtown Estate on April 15 last year, initially on an unrelated matter.
Officers reported a smell of cannabis at the property so they conducted a search.
Two Tupperware containers were found in the kitchen containing a total of 179.5 grams of cannabis, which police valued at £3,590.
Fielden was subsequently arrested and during an interview answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Her fingerprints were found on eight different areas of the Tupperware containers.
An analysis of her mobile phone also found evidence of her supplying cannabis.
In court, Fielden pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply.
Mr Swain submitted that the case was not suitable for summary court sentencing and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge agreed that sentencing should take place in the higher court and asked for a probation report to be prepared.
Legal aid has been granted.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions that Fielden live at her home address, contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report, and not to leave the island without court consent.