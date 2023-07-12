A 32-year-old man has admitted possessing £2,000-worth of cannabis with intent to supply.
Daniel James Glassey was arrested with a carrier bag containing 97.5 grams of the drug after he said he had arranged to receive it via Facebook.
The self-employed decorator also admitted possession of a further £8-worth of the drug and will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on a date to be set.
The court heard that Glassey was outside his home, at Castle Drive in Douglas on July 3, when a witness said he was talking about cannabis and reported it to the police.
Officers went to his address and asked him if he had any drugs and Glassey replied: ‘Yes, in the bag’, and nodded towards a carrier bag.
The bag contained 97.5 grams of cannabis which police valued at £2,000.
They also found 0.4 grams of the class B drug, which they valued at £8, in a sock.
He was arrested and taken to police headquarters where, during an interview, he admitted the offences.
Glassey said he was due to finish a decorating job but hadn’t been paid yet so he needed money.
He said he had been contacted by an old friend on Facebook and had discussed his money troubles.
Glassey said that the friend offered to get him some cannabis and scales for free.
He said that, on July 3, he had been picked up by an unknown male in a Range Rover and given the carrier bag, before being dropped off at his home.
Glassey said that when he went home, he had had second thoughts and had been arranging for the male to come back and collect the bag.
He said that the cannabis found in the sock was for his own personal use.
In May 2022, Glassey was sentenced to probation and community service for importing cannabis to the island in the post.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon submitted that the case was not suitable for summary court sentencing and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood agreed that the case should go to the higher court, given his client’s previous convictions.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes declined summary court jurisdiction and Glassey will make his first appearance at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday (July 14).
Glassey appeared in court via video link from the prison where he is currently remanded.
Mr Wood said that he will be requesting a probation report and making a bail application on Friday.