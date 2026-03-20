Ivan Muzik, 56, is estimated to have supplied around 336 grams of cannabis between February 28 and April 1 last year.
Muzik, of Marathon Drive in Douglas, appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday for sentencing having previously admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possessing the class B drug.
The court previously heard that text messages showed that a third party in the UK connected with cannabis buyers on the island had messaged Muzik to go and sell the drug.
Muzik was handed a 12-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months with supervision. He was given seven days suspended for possession to run concurrently.