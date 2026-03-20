A Douglas insurance firm is to continue its support of an island beach cleaning charity.
Victoria Street-based Intact Insurance Isle of Man is to continue its support of Beach Buddies Isle of Man, by sponsorship two new litter collection bins in Peel and Douglas.
Founded in 2006 by Bill Dale, Beach Buddies began with only two volunteers, five dogs and a big mission - to clean the island’s beaches and help protect its wildlife.
Twenty years on, the charity has grown into one of the island’s leading environmental organisations, hosting more than 200 events each year for schools, companies, families and community groups.
Its work is now recognised around the world. More than 20,000 volunteers - around a quarter of the island’s population - have taken part in Beach Buddies events over the years, helping keep the coastline clean and protecting the natural environment.
A spokesperson for Intact Insurance Isle of Man said: ‘We’re proud to support a charity that gives so much back to the island we all call home.
‘Their mission to “empower communities, educate young people and protect the environment through sustainable litter management, volunteer engagement and educational programmes” closely aligns with our own values.’
Beach Buddies founder Mr Dale added: ‘We have hosted a number of beach cleaning events over recent years with the staff from Intact Insurance and we are really grateful for this support in sponsoring two of our bins.
‘We also want to say thank you to Peel Commissioners and Douglas City Council who offered to help and empty the bins for us - it’s genuinely appreciated.’
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