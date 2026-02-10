Douglas City Council has announced that there will be a second drone-show in the capital this March.
Thousands of people were wowed by an incredible drone display in March 2025 as part of celebrations for ‘City Day’ - the anniversary of Douglas being officially granted city status.
And now the spectacular showcase is set to return for its second year on Friday, March 20 at 7.30pm.
This year will see a partnership between Douglas City Council and Culture Vannin, with the drone-show set to celebrate the Year of the Manx Language 2026.
The event will again be staged by Star Symphony Drone Shows, who will light up the night with dazzling formations inspired by Manx language, culture and heritage.
Best places to watch
A spectator area will be set up on Loch Promenade, with organisers saying the best viewing spots will be between the Bee Gees statue and Promenade Methodist Church.
Road closures and safety measures
Those planning to attend have been advised to use Shaw's Brow or Chester Street car parks.
The Isle of Man Civil Aviation Administration has put a Restriction of Flying Regulation in place, meaning no other drones or aircraft will be allowed to fly below 1,000 feet within 1,000 metres of the Bottleneck car park between 7.20pm and 8pm.
‘Great chance to support local businesses’
A spokesperson from Douglas City Council said the event is the perfect time to support local businesses.
The spokesperson said: ‘Why not come into the city centre early and enjoy everything Douglas has to offer?
‘Treat yourself to dinner, a local takeaway, or grab a warm drink before heading down to the promenade. It’s the perfect chance to support our fantastic local businesses and enjoy a lively City Day atmosphere.’