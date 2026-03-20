The Isle of Man Constabulary has issued a statement following an incident at Douglas Port last night (Thursday).
Emergency services attended an incident at the Sea Terminal, causing a delay to the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s ferry service.
Fire crews were reported to have been at the Sea Terminal shortly after 6pm, according to Manx Radio.
The ferry Manxman, scheduled to depart for Heysham at 7:15pm, did not leave until 8:24pm.
The company said the Master of the vessel had been asked to hold while emergency services responded.
Details of the incident have not been made public.
The Isle of Man Constabulary issued a statement today (Friday) confirming a joint operation took place involving the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service, Isle of Man Ambulance Service, the Emergency Services Joint Control Room, and the Marine Operations Centre.
The statement added: ‘At this stage there is no police involvement; therefore, we are not in a position to provide further detail.’
The Coastguard also confirmed the situation had been resolved, issuing a statement last night saying: ‘An incident occurred this evening at approximately 18:00 at Circus Beach, Douglas. The situation was successfully resolved through a coordinated response involving colleagues from the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service, Isle of Man Ambulance Service, Emergency Services Joint Control Room, and the Marine Operations Centre.’
Ferry services resumed once the incident was concluded, and there were no further updates regarding the nature of the emergency.