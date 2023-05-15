A teenager has admitted drug-driving twice in 10 days.
Jared Kenneth Ramsey Forsythe was under the influence of cannabis on both occasions.
The 19-year-old was subject to a two-year suspended sentence, imposed at the Court of General Gaol Delivery, in July 2022 for money laundering and drug-dealing.
Magistrates committed the drug-driving cases to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing so that they can be dealt with at the same time as the breach of the suspended sentence.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police stopped Forsythe while he was driving a Renault Twingo at Campion Way in Douglas on December 26.
Initially it was stopped for a defective light but when officers spoke to the teenager they reported a smell of cannabis.
A drug wipe test proved positive for the class B drug and Forsythe was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, he gave a sample of blood which was sent for analysis and later produced a reading of 11.
The legal limit for cannabis is two.
On January 5, Forsythe was driving the same car, heading along Poortown Road coming out of Peel.
He passed a police car which was coming in the opposite direction, and officers reported that the Twingo was crossing over the centre lines.
They turned around and followed Forsythe, then stopped him at Station Road in St John’s.
The teenager immediately admitted that he had smoked cannabis in the days before driving.
A drug wipe test proved positive for the drug and he was subsequently arrested.
A blood sample was taken at police headquarters which was again sent for analysis and later produced a reading of 6.7.
A probation report said that Forsythe had successfully completed a community service element of his previous sentence but the suspended sentence was still in place.
Defence advocate Casey Houareau asked for credit to be given for Forsythe’s admissions to police at the scene and said that he had been working hard to turn things around in his life.
Magistrates committed Forsythe to the Court of General Gaol Delivery where he will appear on a date to be set.
The Deemster sitting on that date will deal with the suspended sentence breach and will then sit as a deputy high bailiff to deal with the drug-driving matters as they are summary court offences.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with a condition to live at his home address.