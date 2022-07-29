Cannabis driver had glazed eyes and dilated pupils
A businessman who drove while under the influence of cannabis has been fined £1,000 and banned from driving for two years.
Steven Paul William Beattie admitted the offence and was also ordered by Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Beattie, who lives at Oakhill Court in Douglas, was stopped by police on January 25 at 9.10pm.
It was initially because of a defective headlight but when officers spoke to the 39-year-old, they described him as having glazed eyes and dilated pupils.
A smell of cannabis was also said to be coming from the vehicle.
A drug wipe test proved positive for the class ‘B’ drug and Beattie was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, blood was taken which later produced a result of 9.1 micrograms per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2.
Defence advocate James Peterson handed in letters of reference for his client, saying that they highlighted what a well thought-of individual he was.
Mr Peterson said that Beattie worked in his own business as a mobile dent repair service so the inevitable driving ban would put this in jeopardy.
The advocate said that there had been no issue with the quality of his client’s driving and asked for credit to be given for his early guilty plea.
Deputy High Bailiff Mr Brooks also ordered Beattie to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £10 per week.