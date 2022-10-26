Cannabis grower warned he could be sent to jail
Subscribe newsletter
A 33-year-old offender has admitted growing six cannabis plants at his home.
Carl Francis Kelch pleaded guilty to cultivating the class B drug and will be sentenced on December 13.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police were at an address at Farvane Close in Anagh Coar, where Kelch was staying, on March 31 on an unrelated matter.
A search of the property found five plants in a locked room which were estimated to have a yield of between £2,800 and £8,400.
Another plant was found in a wardrobe, which was estimated to have a yield of between £560 and £1,680.
When interviewed, Kelch, whose address was given as Clarence Terrace, Douglas, admitted the plants were his and said the drug was for personal use.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing as his client has previous convictions.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered that the report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report, and not to leave the island without court consent.