Karaoke chaos at the Saddle Inn has landed four people in court.
Darcey Millar, aged 23, and Paris Lauren Paige Thompson, aged 20, both from Douglas, and the Grays all pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
The bar room brawl cost Millar and the couple a fine of £600 each, while Thompson was given a 12 month conditional discharge.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that the four defendants were at the Saddle on Thursday, June 15.
Initially words were exchanged between them, but then when Karen Gray, who is 50, was performing a song, Thompson and Millar started to make rude gestures, such as raising a middle finger.
Mrs Gray was then said to have pushed Millar from behind, which then prompted Millar to throw a drink at her.
Blows were said to have been exchanged between the two warring women, though Mrs Gray denied striking anyone.
The prosecutor said that 48-year-old Stewart Gray had then blocked Thompson from joining in by pushing her in the upper neck area, causing her fall backwards.
Other revellers tried to intervene and security staff led Millar and Thompson away.
The court heard that Mrs Gray, Thompson and Millar had no previous convictions.
However, Stewart Gray was given a suspended sentence in January after being found guilty after trial of drink-driving, although that offence was committed on June 9, before the disorderly behaviour one.
He was also ordered to pay the prosecution costs for that trial of £3,310.
A probation report for Stewart Gray said that he had gone to the Saddle on his mobility scooter and consumed around three pints of lager.
He said he didn’t know Thompson and Millar, but claimed that they had been verbally abusive to him and his wife, and he had only been intervening as he believed his wife may be assaulted.
The report said that, since his suspended sentence, Gray had not been engaging with probation, had missed appointments, ignored messages, and not answered his phone.
He was represented by advocate Laurence Vaughan-Williams who said that the CCTV footage showed that his client’s behaviour had been a reaction rather than proaction, and that he had been blocking Thompson from joining in the fracas.
‘His wife enjoys singing, they go out for a quiet drink, and are bated by two intoxicated females,’ said the advocate.
‘He was not the protagonist. The amount of violence was bare minimum to restrain a young lady who was on the warpath.’
Mrs Gray was represented by Paul Glover, who said that his client denied striking Millar, as the prosecution case had said, but accepted she had been disorderly in gestures and reactions.
Mr Glover said that the defendant had over-reacted in the heat of the moment.
Millar, who lives at Victoria Road, was represented by Sara Jayne Dodge who said that the CCTV clearly showed that Mr Gray had pushed Thompson forcibly in the throat while Mrs Gray was pursuing Millar.
The advocate handed in a letter of apology written by her client and said that it had been low level disorderly behaviour.
Ms Dodge said that Millar had put her middle finger up, and thrown a drink after being pushed from behind, then struck out in fear.
Thompson, who lives at Heather Crescent, was represented by duty advocate Helen Lobb.
Magistrates also ordered all four defendants to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Stewart and Karen Gray, who live at The Park, will pay their fines and costs at a rate of £5 per week, deducted from benefits.
Millar will pay hers at a rate of £30 per week, while Thompson will pay her costs within one month.