A man who drove under the influence of cannabis has been fined £1,000 and banned from driving for two years.
Cole Michael Dodd was stopped by police performing routine checks on the New Castletown Road in Douglas.
After he admitted the offence, magistrates also ordered the 21-year-old to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Dodd was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on October 2 at 6.25pm.
He was stopped by police for the routine check, and officers reported a smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.
Dodd, who lives at Bridge Road in Douglas, admitted he had smoked the drug the night before.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis and he was subsequently arrested.
After being taken to police headquarters, a sample of blood was taken and sent for analysis, which later produced a result of 2.8. The legal limit for cannabis is two.
The court heard that Dodd has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Jim Travers asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea, entered at the earliest opportunity.
Mr Travers said that Dodd had left a significant period of time between using cannabis and getting behind the wheel.
‘It was a classic case of believing he was OK to drive at the time,’ said the advocate.
‘Mr Dodd was extremely co-operative, made admissions at the roadside, and completed the swab test.
‘His co-operation continued at police headquarters. It was a relatively low reading.’
Magistrates chair Geoff Collier told Dodd: ‘This was a salutary lesson and will turn out to be an expensive mistake for you.’
He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.