A 70-year-old man from Ballasalla has admitted cultivating cannabis after plants were found at his home.
Martin Charles Critchley has also pleaded guilty to possessing the class B drug and possession of psilocybin mushrooms - commonly known as ‘magic mushrooms’.
He had previously been charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply, which he had denied, but when that charge was changed to simple possession, he entered a guilty plea.
Critchley, who lives at Hawthorne Grove, will be sentenced on November 5, after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police executed a search warrant at the defendant’s home on September 5 last year, in relation to a different matter.
The search found five established cannabis plants with hydroponic equipment, and ten younger plants.
Police estimated that the estimated potential yield from the established plants was between 140 grams and 420 grams, with a value of between £2,800 and £8,400.
The younger plants were estimated to have a potential yield of between 280 grams and 840 grams, valued between £5,600 and £16,800.
Seedlings were also found in a tray, as well as scales and snap bags.
A total of 108.2 grams of herbal cannabis, valued by police at £2,164, was also found during the search, as well as 17.7 grams of cannabis resin, valued at £101, and 1.9 grams of the mushrooms.
When interviewed, Critchley answered ‘no comment’ to questions, but handed in a prepared statement saying that the drugs were for personal use only, and that it was cheaper to buy in bulk.
He was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood, who asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Mr Wood said that the five established cannabis plants were not fully grown or bearing flowers, and that the other 10 were not at a growth stage, so it could not be said if they would have survived long enough to produce a yield.
The advocate said that there were no flowering headed plants, so the values mentioned were hypothetical only.
Bail continues with a condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.