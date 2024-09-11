Two suspects arrested in connection with an incident in which suspicious items were found at a house in Port Erin, have been released on police bail.
Police said items had been recovered from the property and the scene ‘has been made safe’.
Neighbours in a total of 61 homes within a 100m radius of the house on Pairk Beg were evacuated for a time on Sunday night following the discovery of suspicious items inside.
Civil Defence volunteers manned an evacuation centre set up in a church hall on Station Road, Port Erin.
Bomb disposal specialists were brought in that night from the UK who assessed there was no risk to the public. Evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes in the early hours of Monday.
Police said the bomb disposal unit had been called in ‘to ensure the safety of everyone involved’, and they have been able to confirm that there ‘is no explosive risk at the address’.
In an update issued this evening (Thursday), a police spokesperson said: ‘We are now at a stage with the investigation where we are satisfied this is an isolated incident and able to confirm that we are not seeking any further suspects at this time.
‘The primary focus throughout has been to ensure the safety of the public along with all individuals involved in the searches that have been undertaken.
‘This has necessitated a full multi-agency response and specialist advice to be sought, and I am grateful for all the support given.
‘To do this safely and correctly does take time, and I would like to thank the public for their patience whilst unavoidable disruption has taken place. This stage of the operation is now complete and the scene has been made safe and released.
‘The two suspects who had been arrested and held in police custody have been released on bail.
‘This is to allow for a number of ongoing enquiries as well as assessment of recovered items to be undertaken prior to a final decision being made in conjunction with the Attorney General’s Chambers.’
The spokesperson added: ‘I appreciate people may have questions in relation to this, but given it is an ongoing complex investigation, no further comment will be made and, as the scene is now safe, no further public update will be provided.’
Specialist search officers, supported by Isle of Man Fire and Rescue, had this week been examining the property at Pairk Beg.
Police have confirmed that the arrests of two individuals by armed police officers at the Creggan Lea estate in Port St Mary on Sunday afternoon are linked to the operation.
