Police have been given more time to question two suspects arrested in relation to an incident in Port Erin in which suspicious items were found at a property.
Neighbours in a total of 61 homes within a 100m radius of the property on Pairk Beg were evacuated for a time on Sunday night.
Bomb disposal specialists were brought in from the UK who assessed there was no risk to the public and evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes in the early hours on Monday.
In an update police said the bomb disposal unit had been called in ‘to ensure the safety of everyone involved’, and they have been able to confirm that there ‘is no explosive risk at the address’.
A spokesperson added: ‘At this stage we are conducting further enquires including utilising specialist search officers, and we are grateful for the support of a number of partner agencies who are assisting.’
Police have confirmed that the arrest of two individuals in Port St Mary on Sunday afternoon are linked to the operation.
They remain in custody as they continue to assist police with their inquiries.
The police spokesperson confirmed: ‘We have been granted additional time by the courts to keep the individuals in custody as they continue to assist with our enquires, and would ask that as this progresses people avoid speculation.’