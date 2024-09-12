A 55-year-old man who breached a restraining order has been handed a suspended sentence.
Nicholas Fleming was arrested after going to the woman's address.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced him to six weeks’ custody, suspended for a year.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that a Domestic Abuse Protection Order had come into force on August 27, and was to run until February next year, which prohibited Fleming from contacting the woman.
The woman, who had not been the person who called the police, said that Fleming had nowhere to live and had been sleeping rough in Shaw’s Brow car park.
Mr Swain said that it seemed that there had been some willingness on the woman’s part for Fleming to attend the property, but if that was the case, there could be an application made to vary or amend the court order.
The prosecutor submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
Fleming was represented by duty advocate Louise Cooil, who said that her client had no address on the island, and no funds to pay a fine, so sentencing options were limited.
The advocate said that the defendant intended to leave the island and that his parents in Scotland were willing to pay for his ticket.
Ms Cooil said that Fleming had gone to the address to collect belongings, and that it had been with the agreement of the woman concerned, but he had been drinking, and had foolishly hidden when police arrived.
The court heard that Fleming has no previous convictions.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told the defendant: ‘The Domestic Abuse Protection Order was only made on August 27 and less than two weeks later you breached it.
‘I appreciate the owner allowed you to go to the property and it wasn’t her who called the police, nevertheless, it seems there was something occurring that warranted someone else to call the police.’
No order for prosecution costs was made bearing in mind Fleming’s lack of funds.