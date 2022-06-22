Cannabis user gets discharge

A 22-year-old Douglas man has been given a conditional discharge for possessing cannabis.

Nathan James Roberts was arrested with 2.4 grams of the drugs, valued by police at £72, on December 3.

Sentencing had previously been adjourned while a second matter, of driving while under the influence of cannabis was investigated by police, with test results awaited.

Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that there were large delays in relation to blood sample results and that his client had now been bailed by police on that matter until mid-July.

Mr Rodgers said that Roberts, who lives at Hillside Avenue, had been using cannabis for pain relief. The court heard that he has no previous convictions, but a caution in January 2021 for possessing cannabis.